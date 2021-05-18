London Skolars fall to heavy defeat away to Workington

Published: 9:30 AM May 18, 2021

London Skolars fell to a heavy 50-16 defeat on the Cumbrian coast to Workington in their first away game of the season.

They made a promising start with Neil Thorman kicking an early 40-20 to put his side in a good attacking position, which saw them move the ball to the left for Kam Pearce-Paul to score the opening try, with Thorman adding the conversion.

After a Jacob Thomas run, Mike Bishay twice forced goal-line drop-outs, but Skolars couldn’t find a gap in the defence.

Town counterattacked after Skolars gave away a penalty, with Jamie Doran’s pass finding Jake Lightowler. Doran set up the Cumbrians’ second try, this time Alex Young taking the defence splitting pass.

Four minutes later, Matty Henson stole the ball from Skolars 10 metres from their own tryline and ran past a startled defence to the try line.

You may also want to watch:

Their fourth try came soon afterwards, with Doran kicking high to the right for Brad Holroyd to ground the ball in the corner.

There was a glimmer of hope for Skolars when Mike Bishay slipped the ball to the right for Errol Carter to score and though Omari Caro missed the conversion, Skolars at 22-10 were only two scores behind at the break.

However, Workington asserted their authority from the start of the second half through tries for Dec O’Donnell and Holroyd.

O’Donnell helped put them further ahead with a short pass to Conor Fitzsimmons.

The try of the game came when Holroyd stepped past the defence on the halfway line before racing away for his hat-trick.

Young scored his second try a minute later, again from a Doran pass, the home side reaching the half century through Carl Forber’s seventh conversion.

Skolars scored late in the game when Thomas finished off some powerful running by Christian Gale and James Tyas.

Neil Thorman added the conversion, but it was eldest brother, Chris, who as Workington’s coach would have family bragging rights at the end of the match.

After their longest trip of the season, Skolars make their shortest journey of the year next Sunday when they travel to Coventry Bears.