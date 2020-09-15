Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham crashes out at Silverstone

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham unfortunately crashed out in the latest race at Silverstone.

The former Highgate Wood School student got clipped from behind and spun around during the last race of the weekend and was an unavoidable obstacle to the oncoming cars.

The event’s main sponsor Waspp UK‘s Driver took the main brunt of the accident thankfully he and all the drivers were okay.

His dad, Paul, said: “Thanks to the Brscc Championship organisers for their stringent rules that ensure cars are built to an optimal standard and scrutinised to make sure they do their job to keep the drivers safe in such events as seen this weekend.

“Also thanks to the Silverstone medical staff for checking Brandon over and attending to the other drivers.

“Thanks to our team and main sponsor NHA Motorsport for looking after us over the weekend as well as Sam Tyres from Tottenham, Izone Performance Swave and Summit UK Anari TV for their support.

“We understand Motor racing is a dangerous sport and you can only make sure that you prepare well.”

Brandon’s next race is at Brands Hatch and will be a key event to help him raise sponsorship for next season.