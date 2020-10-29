Search

Wood Green youngster Abraham wraps up racing season

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 October 2020

Brandon Abraham at his final race of the shortened season (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham finished 18th in the final race of the shortened BRSCC Mazda MX5 Championship at the famous Brands Hatch.

The former Highgate Wood School student had to contend with a new car after his last car was damaged at Silverstone, while also dealing with torrential rain conditions.

In qualifying the youngster managed to grab 11th place but his first race proved a tricky one as he had to take avoiding action as his team-mate spun around in the last corner sending Abraham into a 180 degree spin – meaning he could only finish 23rd after dropping to last place.

In the final race, Abraham started 15th on the 34-car grid, and worked his way through plenty of track battles to eventually finish 18th in the slippery conditions.

The youngster is already looking forward to next season but returns to virtual action for the Logitech McLaren G Challenge title (November 14).

