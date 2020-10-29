Wood Green youngster Abraham wraps up racing season

Brandon Abraham at his final race of the shortened season (Pic: Paul Abraham) Archant

Wood Green youngster Brandon Abraham finished 18th in the final race of the shortened BRSCC Mazda MX5 Championship at the famous Brands Hatch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Highgate Wood School student had to contend with a new car after his last car was damaged at Silverstone, while also dealing with torrential rain conditions.

You may also want to watch:

In qualifying the youngster managed to grab 11th place but his first race proved a tricky one as he had to take avoiding action as his team-mate spun around in the last corner sending Abraham into a 180 degree spin – meaning he could only finish 23rd after dropping to last place.

In the final race, Abraham started 15th on the 34-car grid, and worked his way through plenty of track battles to eventually finish 18th in the slippery conditions.

The youngster is already looking forward to next season but returns to virtual action for the Logitech McLaren G Challenge title (November 14).