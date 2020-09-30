Search

Wood Green youngster Abraham bags top honours in Logitech McLaren G Challenge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 September 2020

Brandon Abraham conquers Europe in The Logitech McLaren G Challenge regional finals (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Brandon Abraham conquers Europe in The Logitech McLaren G Challenge regional finals (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Archant

Talented Wood Green teenager Brandon Abraham took top honours and booked himself a place in the grand finals with a lights to flag victory, after taking pole position in qualifying in The Logitech McLaren G Challenge regional final.

Abraham swapped his car for his gaming chair as he competed in the event after taking up virtual racing during the Covid-19 lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

The race was held, ironically enough, on the virtual Silverstone track, where the former Highgate Wood School student had a recent accident last weekend.

The youngster will now head to the grand final as a potential favourite for the title after his performance was described as ‘bullet-proof’ by commentators during the race.

The event was streamed live with an audience of over 18,000 viewers and is one of the most important online racing events of the year.

