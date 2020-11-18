Search

Advanced search

Wood Green racer Brandon Abraham crowned 2020 European champion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 November 2020

Brandon Abraham was crowned European 2020 champion of the The Logitech McLaren G Challenge (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Brandon Abraham was crowned European 2020 champion of the The Logitech McLaren G Challenge (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Archant

Wood Green racing talent Brandon Abraham has been crowned European 2020 champion of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge.

It was a close fought final consisting of three races on three different tracks – Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Monaco-based Azure.

The former Highgate Wood School student qualified third in the first race on Silverstone and managed to take P2 after a daring overtake around the famous Stowe corner.

Then came Brands Hatch and again he qualified third and had to take P2 to stay in contention for the title.

Abraham was pushed wide by the second-placed driver while executing an overtake approaching Druids corner, but the driver elected to sportingly concede the position to avoid serving a penalty, allowing him to bring it home in second place.

You may also want to watch:

The youngster went into the final race in a two-way tie for the championship, with the third-placed driver only one point behind, and made sure he put extra work into mastering this difficult track.

The strategy paid off as Abraham took pole which is essential for a victory around this tight street circuit.

He made a great start and was on for the certain win, when disaster struck on the last lap as a back marker had his car placed stationary across the middle of a blind corner.

After a stewards investigation it was decided to re-run the race and Abraham qualified on pole again but this time with an even faster qualifying time.

The rising star proved his credentials with a lights-to-flag victory to become the European Logitech McLaren G Challenge champion.

The prize for winning is a four-day all-expenses trip to next year’s Silverstone Grand Prix as a VIP guest of McLaren, a tour of the McLaren facility with simulator coaching with Lando Norris and the chance to drive a McLaren Super car around Silverstone.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wood Green racer Brandon Abraham crowned 2020 European champion

Brandon Abraham was crowned European 2020 champion of the The Logitech McLaren G Challenge (Pic: Paul Abraham)

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continental Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Queen’s Park schoolboy hopes to raise £500,000 for vital cancer treatment in Singapore

KiranTalluri discovered he had leukemia in January. Picture: A Chance for Kiran GoFundme page

Proms at St Jude’s reaches £1 million charity milestone

Susie Gregson MBE helped to found the Proms at St Jude's in 1993 which has now raised more than �1 million for charity