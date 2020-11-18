Wood Green racer Brandon Abraham crowned 2020 European champion

Brandon Abraham was crowned European 2020 champion of the The Logitech McLaren G Challenge

Wood Green racing talent Brandon Abraham has been crowned European 2020 champion of the Logitech McLaren G Challenge.

It was a close fought final consisting of three races on three different tracks – Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Monaco-based Azure.

The former Highgate Wood School student qualified third in the first race on Silverstone and managed to take P2 after a daring overtake around the famous Stowe corner.

Then came Brands Hatch and again he qualified third and had to take P2 to stay in contention for the title.

Abraham was pushed wide by the second-placed driver while executing an overtake approaching Druids corner, but the driver elected to sportingly concede the position to avoid serving a penalty, allowing him to bring it home in second place.

The youngster went into the final race in a two-way tie for the championship, with the third-placed driver only one point behind, and made sure he put extra work into mastering this difficult track.

The strategy paid off as Abraham took pole which is essential for a victory around this tight street circuit.

He made a great start and was on for the certain win, when disaster struck on the last lap as a back marker had his car placed stationary across the middle of a blind corner.

After a stewards investigation it was decided to re-run the race and Abraham qualified on pole again but this time with an even faster qualifying time.

The rising star proved his credentials with a lights-to-flag victory to become the European Logitech McLaren G Challenge champion.

The prize for winning is a four-day all-expenses trip to next year’s Silverstone Grand Prix as a VIP guest of McLaren, a tour of the McLaren facility with simulator coaching with Lando Norris and the chance to drive a McLaren Super car around Silverstone.