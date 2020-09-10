Wood Green teenager Abraham finishes strong despite bad luck

Brandon Abraham in his car at Donnington (Pic: Paul Abraham) Archant

Talented Wood Green teenager Brandon Abraham had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him but still managed to earn 59 championship points at Donnington on the weekend.

The Highgate Wood School student saw an unexpected cloud burst hit the Donnington circuit causing several cars to lose grip and end up in the gravel in his first race.

Abraham unfortunately was one of those cars, despite making a great start where he made up five places on the first lap, but could not capitalise on his progress.

His second race was cut short by a mechanical fault, leaving only his third race to redeem the weekend.

Due to two races where Abraham did not finish he had to start 39th on the grid, but he was a man on a mission, and managed to make up 17 places to finish in 22nd place.

The next stop in this season’s series is Silverstone where the youngster took his first podium finish.