Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Wingate have a break after FA Trophy heroics and Worthing defeat

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:50 AM November 3, 2021
Wingate & Finchley in FA Trophy action against holders Hornchurch

Wingate & Finchley in FA Trophy action against holders Hornchurch - Credit: Martin Addison

Wingate & Finchley now head into a break from action following their FA Trophy heroics before being brought back down to earth with a 3-1 defeat to Worthing in the league. 

The Blues will, however, take on Ashford Town in the Middlesex County Cup on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways and continue their progress in that competition. 

It has been a mixed start in the Isthmian Premier League for Wingate as they sit mid-table following the mid-week defeat to Worthing. 

Six minutes into the second half Jesse Starkey forced a corner, swung it in himself and Pat Webber, back end the side, rose highest to crash the ball into the back of the net. 

Reece Meekums doubled the lead for Adam Hinshelwood’s men, getting in behind the backline before finishing cooly through Ben Goode’s legs. 

You may also want to watch:

Set pieces proved to be a problem for the hosts again as Worthing made the game safe through a Danny Barker’s strike from the edge of the box, following a short corner. 

Such a convincing victory for Worthing was slightly tainted when Bilal Sayoud smashed home a consolation goal for the hosts four minutes from time. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman injured as car flips opposite Maynard Arms in Crouch End
  2. 2 Family on 'horrendous' toll of living above building site for two years
  3. 3 Bernard Marks: Master of the Ham&High crossword
  1. 4 Belsize Park swastika graffiti: Teenager released under investigation
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath's first woman superintendent appointed
  3. 6 What Conte must change at Spurs after Nuno sacking
  4. 7 Cricklewood man charged with raping a woman in Golders Green
  5. 8 Kentish Town fire on Halloween sparks warnings about halogen heaters
  6. 9 Artist's portraits of England squad celebrate diversity of nation
  7. 10 Poet Michael Rosen inspires Haringey primary school pupils

They did however knock out the reigning FA Trophy champions Hornchurch as Ben Goode’s sudden death penalty save gave Wingate & Finchley a victory after a 1-1 draw to seal a penalty shoot-out win. 

Wingate & Finchley in FA Trophy action against holders Hornchurch

Wingate & Finchley in FA Trophy action against holders Hornchurch - Credit: Martin Addison

After first half goals from Bilal Sayoud and Jordan Clark, penalties were required to settle the FA Trophy third Qualifying Round tie.  

But Hornchurch goalkeeper Joe Wright’s penalty, the sixth for his side, and 12th overall, was saved.  

Victory for Wingate takes them through to the first round of the Buildabase FA Trophy as they took revenge for the lost inflicted by Hornchurch the previous year. 

“I know how good he is in these situations, standing on the touch line I wasn’t nervous at all,” Weatherstone said. 

“It’s always great to win against a good side like Hornchurch, but it makes it even more special when you beat the holders.” 

The Blues have since been drawn away to Isthmian South Central side Hanwell Town in the first round of the Trophy. 

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, November 13, which means their clash with Cheshunt in the league has been postponed and will have to be re-arranged. 

Non-League Football
East Finchley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Photos © Joel Chant / UNP42817- Coop Food Muswell Hill store openingStore manager Rangana Rajapak

Hornsey or Muswell Hill? New Co-op ignites turf war

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
swastika blurred

Updated

Arrest after swastikas graffitied in Belsize Square

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Curiously Crouch End

Books

Curious Crouch End: From Mrs Hitler to the 'The Hornsey Revolution'

Kat Pirnak

Logo Icon
The stray snake was rescued by Hampstead Heath rangers

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers find exotic python lurking outside lido

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon