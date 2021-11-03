Wingate have a break after FA Trophy heroics and Worthing defeat

Wingate & Finchley now head into a break from action following their FA Trophy heroics before being brought back down to earth with a 3-1 defeat to Worthing in the league.

The Blues will, however, take on Ashford Town in the Middlesex County Cup on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways and continue their progress in that competition.

It has been a mixed start in the Isthmian Premier League for Wingate as they sit mid-table following the mid-week defeat to Worthing.

Six minutes into the second half Jesse Starkey forced a corner, swung it in himself and Pat Webber, back end the side, rose highest to crash the ball into the back of the net.

Reece Meekums doubled the lead for Adam Hinshelwood’s men, getting in behind the backline before finishing cooly through Ben Goode’s legs.

You may also want to watch:

Set pieces proved to be a problem for the hosts again as Worthing made the game safe through a Danny Barker’s strike from the edge of the box, following a short corner.

Such a convincing victory for Worthing was slightly tainted when Bilal Sayoud smashed home a consolation goal for the hosts four minutes from time.

They did however knock out the reigning FA Trophy champions Hornchurch as Ben Goode’s sudden death penalty save gave Wingate & Finchley a victory after a 1-1 draw to seal a penalty shoot-out win.

Wingate & Finchley in FA Trophy action against holders Hornchurch - Credit: Martin Addison

After first half goals from Bilal Sayoud and Jordan Clark, penalties were required to settle the FA Trophy third Qualifying Round tie.

But Hornchurch goalkeeper Joe Wright’s penalty, the sixth for his side, and 12th overall, was saved.

Victory for Wingate takes them through to the first round of the Buildabase FA Trophy as they took revenge for the lost inflicted by Hornchurch the previous year.

“I know how good he is in these situations, standing on the touch line I wasn’t nervous at all,” Weatherstone said.

“It’s always great to win against a good side like Hornchurch, but it makes it even more special when you beat the holders.”

The Blues have since been drawn away to Isthmian South Central side Hanwell Town in the first round of the Trophy.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, November 13, which means their clash with Cheshunt in the league has been postponed and will have to be re-arranged.