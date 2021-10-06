Wingate look to put FA Cup heartbreak behind them as they return to league action
Wingate & Finchley will look to put their FA Cup heartbreak behind them as they return to Isthmian Premier Division action.
The Blues will welcome Carshalton Athletic to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their positive start to the new league campaign under manager Marc Weatherstone.
It is then a trip to in-form Enfield Town on Tuesday evening although they are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures themselves – sealing wins over Kingstonian and Cray Wanderers while drawing with Bognor Regis Town.
They head back into league action after crashing out of the FA Cup in the third qualifying round with a 3-0 defeat at home to league rivals Corinthian Casuals in a replay.
Goals from Warren Mfula, Elliott Bolton and Bobby Mills sealed the progress of the Casuals which sees them take on St Albans City in the next round.
Mfula opened the scoring in the eighth minute and they took that lead into the half-time break.
Elliott Bolton and Bobby Mills had both netted to make it 3-0 within three minutes of the restart.
Corinthian remained in control and saw off the match which saw Wingate just fall short of reaching the fourth qualifying round where they would have come up against St Albans City.
It would have been the furthest the club has ever gone in the cup competition if they had managed to nab a win.
It was a 1-1 draw away to the Casuals on Saturday that forced a replay despite a slow start for the Blues.
In the first notable action of the day came in the form of a red card for Casuals Wasiri Williams.
The ten men Casuals scored the opening goal through Kieron Cadogan four minutes after the restart.
The equaliser arrived ten minutes from time, Alphanso Kennedy scoring for the Blues and ensuring a replay.