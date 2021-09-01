Wingate boss Weatherstone 'can't wait' for FA Cup clash

Published: 2:30 PM September 1, 2021

Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weatherstone ‘can’t wait’ to start their FA Cup journey as they bid to progress past Basildon United.

The Blues will welcome the Isthmian North outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday for the first qualifying round tie.

The winners will bag £2,250 in prize money as the losers will still claim £750 for their efforts.

“I cannot wait for FA cup, it’s the biggest domestic cup in England and a competition where we play in with all the biggest clubs in England,” Weatherstone said.

“It’s also a chance to win some prize money which goes a long way with non league clubs, so we’re be doing our upmost to get the win, which I expect Basildon will do the same.”

Wingate head into the clash after a 2-2 draw with Corinthian Casuals and a heavy 4-1 defeat to Haringey Borough over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“It was not a good weekend for us, we set a target of four points, but only got one. Performances not where they needed to be.”