Wingate boss Weatherstone 'can't wait' for FA Cup clash
- Credit: Martin Addison
Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weatherstone ‘can’t wait’ to start their FA Cup journey as they bid to progress past Basildon United.
The Blues will welcome the Isthmian North outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday for the first qualifying round tie.
The winners will bag £2,250 in prize money as the losers will still claim £750 for their efforts.
“I cannot wait for FA cup, it’s the biggest domestic cup in England and a competition where we play in with all the biggest clubs in England,” Weatherstone said.
“It’s also a chance to win some prize money which goes a long way with non league clubs, so we’re be doing our upmost to get the win, which I expect Basildon will do the same.”
You may also want to watch:
Wingate head into the clash after a 2-2 draw with Corinthian Casuals and a heavy 4-1 defeat to Haringey Borough over the Bank Holiday weekend.
“It was not a good weekend for us, we set a target of four points, but only got one. Performances not where they needed to be.”
Most Read
- 1 Victory for Tottenham youngsters gives experienced Stevenage plenty of food for thought
- 2 Takehiro Tomiyasu completes deadline day move to Arsenal
- 3 Primrose Hill residents' chair urges council to enlarge width restrictions
- 4 'Refill revolution': Couple sets up milk float shop to tackle plastic waste
- 5 Crouch End artists throw open studio doors once again
- 6 Arsenal edge towards Champions League qualification with Slavia Prague win
- 7 Camden's Holmes Road homelessness studios win architecture award
- 8 'We're stuck': TfL apologises after pensioners left without buses
- 9 Royal Free to change nursing shift patterns after staff burnout fears
- 10 Tottenham are the only team with 100% win record in the Premier League