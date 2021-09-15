Wingate eager to build on Kingstonian win as they turn attentions to FA Cup

Published: 8:09 AM September 15, 2021

Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weatherstone is eager for his side to build on Kingstonian victory as they turn their attentions to the FA Cup.

The Blues will welcome Baldock Town to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The boss says both sides have nothing to lose which could make for an exciting contest.

“It’s a home game, we’ve got to make this place a fortress, the mentality is got to be 100 per cent spot on as they’re two leagues below (Step 5) so it’s easy to relax,” Weatherstone said.

“If we put on a performance like we have here, no team can handle us, so we’re not worried about Baldock as long as the boys are prepared mentally and physically.

“We’ve got nothing to lose nor have Baldock, but I'm hoping for the win.”

Wingate sealed a 3-1 victory over league leaders Kingstonian thanks to a brace from Bilal Sayoud.

The 24-year-old bagged a brace as Sam Hatton also netted from the spot to bag the Blues all three points against the odds at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Sayoud opened the scoring in the 22nd minute of play before Hatton then made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time as Wingate were awarded a penalty, which he dispatched.

The K’s then gave themselves a lifeline as they were awarded a penalty of their own and Gus Sow stepped up to slot it home.

It was short lived Sayoud nabbed his second of the match to make it 3-1 in the 90th minute although Wingate were reduced to 10 men when Ibrahim Meite was sent off just moments later.

Manager Marc Weatherstone said: “We were fantastic and it’s frustrating because that’s the performance we’ve got, we just need to put that in week in and week out.

“I have full confidence in this squad, it’s about them expressing themselves, and putting it together then we can be a good side like Kingstonian.

“Let’s not get it twisted, they are top fo the league, we played extremely well. People will say they dominated possession, but I don’t think they did we had a fair share of the ball in the second-half, of course they’ve got to come out and we hit them on the counter attack.

“My challenge now to the lads is can you do this week in and week out.”

League rivals Haringey Borough endured late heartbreak as they lost 1-0 thanks to a 90th minute strike from Enfield Town’s Lewis Taafe.