Wingate & Finchley tie down Liam Smyth as pre-season continues

Published: 11:00 AM July 27, 2021

Wingate & Finchley have snapped up the signature of young forward Liam Smyth ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Isthmian Premier Division season.

Smyth, 19, who has featured for Northern Ireland under-19s will now be looking to make his mark with the Blues.

Smyth most recently appeared for Braintree Town in the National League South and is a product of the Stevenage FC academy.

Manager Marc Weatherstone said: “Liam had a few clubs after him this summer, but we are happy to get this over the line. He is young, hungry and can finish well, so I’m sure Liam will be a big addition to our squad.”

Wingate suffered a 3-1 defeat to Barking in pre-season on Saturday and were due to face Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday evening.

Wingate & Finchley in action against Barking at Barnes Lane - Credit: Terry Gilbert

You may also want to watch:

Weatherstone and his side will welcome Chesham United this weekend as they look to continue preparations and nail down his squad ahead of the season opener at home to Margate on Saturday, August 14.