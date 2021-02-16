Wingate players help the club donate to Finchley Foodbank

Published: 9:00 AM February 16, 2021

Wingate & Finchley helped fill 13 supermarket crates worth of donations as well as large boxes of snacks and drinks to give to Finchley Foodbank.

Manager Spencer Knight and players J’Ardell Stirling, Bilal Sayoud and Suleiman Bakalandwa went down to the ground to help sort through the items – some of which were donated by the club’s youth team players.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium was open last week to collect donations to support the foodbank’s vital work during the pandemic.

The foodbank, based in High Road, East Finchley, supports more than 100 families each week and now more than ever, it is relying on the community’s help for donations.

A spokesperson for the foodbank said: “It will be used in the coming weeks to support many families. The support from the club was mind-blowing and we’re incredibly grateful for the community spirit that permeates throughout our club.”

Wingate added: “It was a whole club initiative which we’re really proud of, but more importantly, we were able to use our otherwise unused stadium to support the immediate local community.”