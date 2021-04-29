Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Wingate & Finchley part company with manager Spencer Knight

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:23 PM April 29, 2021   
Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight shouts out instructions - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wingate & Finchley have parted company with first team manager Spencer Knight.

Knight came on board in the autumn of 2018/19 and was unfortunate to have been at the helm for the two incomplete seasons which were then expunged by the FA.

Chairman Aron Sharpe explained: "The decision has been made as the club in recent seasons has moved away from the very reason why I am involved in football at this level.

"It was felt by myself and within the club that our DNA was always based on development and a pathway for youngsters and providing opportunities for our players to develop as coaches and helping backroom medical staff and volunteers gain experience, for example Anthony Limbrick, Michael Stone, Steve Lilley just to name a few.

"It is always a struggle at this level to find the balance between investing in the first team while focusing on development, but the Pandemic has allowed the club to take stock and while the decision was a difficult one, it is something we felt was in the best interests of the club in line with our ethos and provides exciting opportunities to rebuild.

"I have a lot of respect for Spencer. He was the only person interviewed when he was hired and I have no doubt he will be a success in his next role. The club wishes Spencer every success in his future pathway."

