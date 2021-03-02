Wingate boss Knight on declaring the season null and void

Published: 3:30 PM March 2, 2021

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says it was a ‘no brainer’ that the season should be made ‘null and void’ once again, after so few games were played.

All non-league football below the National League has been curtailed for the second successive season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than three-quarters of teams in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid voted to end the season if matches could not be played with supporters before April 1.

“It just sort of puts it to bed now for everyone that there isn’t going to be a season this year and now the focus is all on preparing for hopefully the start of a new season in August time,” Knight said.

“I don’t think it was plausible, March 29 is the day that you could maybe start to train, but people haven’t done anything for months so you’d need four weeks from then to get anywhere near a fit and firing team.

“I think it was a no-brainer to be null and void, of course unfortunate for teams who were sitting top of the league, but you can’t be too disappointed as some teams haven’t even played a double figure amount of games.

“In hindsight, we probably should have never started the season, it’s been a tough couple years especially as I’ve been the manager for two seasons and I don’t have a league game on my record.

“It’s been a testing time but hopefully we’ll come out stronger.”

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate & Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The former Harlow Town assistant manager is unsure whether they will return to training when allowed or whether they’ll hold off until next season.

“I think it will be a balancing act of keeping the boys engaged, but also you’ve got to bare in mind that it’s going to be a long time until we’re going to have a competitive match, so you don’t want to burn the lads out.

“I know that is going to sound a bit funny considering they haven’t played football for a while, but as and when the season does start again, it still is a long season.

“I will be speaking with my staff and the chairman about what our plans will be going forward.

“Bearing in mind that in theory we could train at the end of March or early April. We’ll sort out a plan in the coming weeks, but either way we will aim to be fit and ready come the new season.”

Knight was keen to wish fellow Isthmian Premier League side Hornchurch well in the FA Trophy semi-finals.

“They’re representing our league, which is fantastic. They beat us and I remember saying to you at the time 'Hornchurch are not going to win the Trophy' but they might make me eat my words, and I hope they do.”