Wingate will have to assess options as they are without any competitive matches

Published: 1:02 PM December 14, 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight has revealed they will have to assess things going forward with no competitive action for the foreseeable future as it stands.

The Blues will be without league action for now after clubs at step 3 and 4 in non-league football voted against resuming due to the fact they can’t sell food or drink while some clubs fall into tier 3 and wouldn’t be allowed crowds.

This is not financially viable for most clubs but it now leaves manager Knight with a big decision as they could be waiting until January to resume.

“It’s difficult because we don’t pay the players if there is no revenue coming in, we’ll need to assess where we’re at, and try getting a bit of a steer from the league as to when we’re likely to come back,” Knight admitted.

“You’re asking players to come in on a voluntary basis to come in train or play friendlies, which is not ideal, but hopefully we’ll be back playing in January if not before that if they can sort it out.”

They did get to play one more competitive clash as they fell to a 4-1 defeat to league rivals Hornchurch in the first round of the FA Trophy.

“You can’t afford to make mistakes against good teams, they didn’t and we had to carve them open with a goal, where as we were a little bit generous with our defending to give them opportunities.

“The first-half was fairly even. I thought we got undone by a couple of individual errors from our perspective, and against good teams you get punished and that’s what happens.

“The first one was a good free-kick from the lad, can’t really argue about that, but the second one is something we’d spoken about before the game and how the forward wants to get it into his feet and we didn’t stop it.

“It’s frustrating as we’ve not been undone by something that we didn’t know about, but we were not able to execute it.

“We scored a great goal, great bit of football, and that’s what we’re all about and at half-time I thought we were well in the game.

“Second-half they changed shape and so did we, and again it was an individual error that has cost us, we didn’t clear our lines properly and got punished by a decent finish from a clinical striker.”

He added: “The fourth goal was irrelevant, it’s a cup game, there is no goal difference and we were attacking so the 4-1 flatters them a little in the end.

“Ultimately I think they were just a little bit more clever and clinical.”