Wingate & Finchley open stadium to support Finchley Foodbank

Published: 1:44 PM February 2, 2021

Wingate & Finchley are opening up as a foodbank - Credit: Wingate & Finchley

Wingate & Finchley say they are proud to be supporting Finchley Foodbank ahead of opening their ground for donations.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium will open on Tuesday, February 9 between 7-9pm to collect donations to support the foodbank's vital work during the pandemic.

The foodbank, based in High Road, East Finchley, supports more than 100 families each week and now more than ever, it is relying on the community's help for donations.

Volunteer Anna Maughan said: “We are currently supporting an average of 320 people a week, so any food or monetary support is very much appreciated.

"Wingate & Finchley offering the use of their ground will hopefully provide us with some much-needed support."

While the stadium is not being used for football due to Covid-19, the club are making the most of their facilities to support the wider community.

Finchley Foodbank is asking for canned and dried foods, as well as toiletries.

For a full list of essential items, visit Wingate & Finchley’s Twitter page or email melissa@wingatefinchley.com