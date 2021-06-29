Wingate & Finchley boss Weatherstone pleased with return to pre-season

Published: 10:00 AM June 29, 2021

Newly-appointed Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weatherstone is impressed with how the squad is shaping up as they return to pre-season training.

The former Blues midfielder is undertaking his first pre-season since stepping up to a managerial role and is excited to implement his standards on the team.

“The squad is taking place nicely, we have only had couple of sessions but the new signings look sharp and fitted in well.

“Since we have been back, I’ve been like a kid in a sweet shop, been very excited to get the boys in and implement our standards.

“Ahmet Rifat and I and the rest of the management team have been so impressed with how the boys have looked after themselves over the off season, which is going to put us in good stead going forwards.

“The plans for pre season like, most managers, will be to get them to maximum fitness but also to imbed our philosophy into the lads so it becomes second nature to them.”