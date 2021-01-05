Wingate boss Knight admits they could face another season of null and void results

Published: 9:00 AM January 5, 2021

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists unless they can get back playing soon they could face another season being made ‘null and void’ the same as last season.

The Isthmian League board met over the festive period following the latest government review and has unanimously agreed to continue with the pause of the 2020/21 season, with the league now having all member clubs in tier 4 areas.

The Blues boss says it could now be tricky to complete the season as it stands with every club playing such few games especially with the disparity in the Isthmian Premier League.

“I've got a lot of sympathy for the leagues in the fact that it is a difficult situation but it’s getting to the point now where the longer it goes on I think the more it looks like this season is not going to happen,” Knight said.

“It might be better to say that early and give people some clarity over what’s going on. I know at the start the clubs were asked what they wanted to do in certain scenarios, but I don’t think anyone envisaged getting as few games played as we have.

You may also want to watch:

“I know everyone wants promotion and relegation, but it just feels that unless we can get back playing soon, then it’s going to be difficult to do that.”

Wingate have only played eight times in the league and although they would sit mid-table if it went down to points-per-game the manager believes it would be the wrong decision.

“On a personal note I would be disappointed to be judged on eight games to be promoted or relegated. I think we would be in the middle of the table, which is what it is but teams start well and other teams start badly.

“I know if I was sat in the relegation zone now I wouldn’t be too happy looking at being relegated after so few games. It’s tough, but more than anything it’s tough on the players. This is for a lot of the lads their main release in life.

“Not being able to play, we’re not training, it’s tough and I've got some lads that are probably struggling mentally and I'm trying to keep in touch to check that they’re doing ok.

“We all want to be back playing, but we want to be doing it in a safe environment, and at the moment that is not possible.”