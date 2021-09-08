Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Wingate & Finchley looking to build on FA Cup win in the league

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:22 AM September 8, 2021   
Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weathestone

Wingate & Finchley manager Marc Weathestone - Credit: Martin Addison

Wingate & Finchley will be hoping to build on their huge FA Cup victory when they return to Isthmian Premier Division action this weekend. 

The Blues will make the trip to the Len Salmon Stadium to face Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday before then hosting leaders Kingstonian on Tuesday as they look to start climbing up the league table. 

They head into those clashes on the back of bagging themselves a spot in the next round of the FA Cup as they thumped Basildon United 6-1 in a replay on Tuesday evening. 

A brace from Ibrahim Meite as well as goals from Sam Hatton, Darnell Goather-Braithwaite,  Alphanso Kennedy and Bilal Sayoud sealed the win for Marc Weatherstone’s men after drawing  the original tie 1-1 on Saturday. 

They will now meet Baldock Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup which is due to be played on Saturday, September 18. 

