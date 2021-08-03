Wingate & Finchley offering season tickets for just £65
- Credit: Terry Gilbert
Wingate & Finchley are offering £65 early bird season tickets for the upcoming 2021/22 league season.
For the price of one average Premier League home game, fans can watch 21 Isthmian League matches.
This offer works out to just £3.09 per game.
As one of the cheapest season tickets in the league, Wingate & Finchley are hoping to attract more members of the local community to Summers Lane to enjoy non-league football.
With a new manager at the helm for this season, it’s sure to be an interesting season.
You may also want to watch:
The offer is capped for the first 50 tickets sold and the deadline is August 7, one week before the campaign kicks off.
Season tickets do not include entry to cup matches and tickets for those games must be bought separately.
Head over to www.wingatefinchley.com/shop to buy your ticket now.
Most Read
- 1 London Zoo's aviary unwrapped to create new monkey home
- 2 Police investigate reported rape of teenager
- 3 Tennis coach 'distraught' at losing Belsize role amid club row
- 4 The situation in North London as Arsenal come up against Spurs
- 5 'Time for banks to share a Crouch End branch'
- 6 Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town
- 7 E-scooters set for Camden as council boss backs rental trial
- 8 'Safe and secure home' - Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat
- 9 Harry Kane: Boyhood club cult status or chase that silverware?
- 10 Arsenal start pre-season with win over Chelsea but dealt blow with Jordan Nobbs injury