Wingate & Finchley offering season tickets for just £65

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:18 AM August 3, 2021   
Wingate & Finchley in action against Barking at Barnes Lane

Wingate & Finchley are offering £65 early bird season tickets for the upcoming 2021/22 league season.

For the price of one average Premier League home game, fans can watch 21  Isthmian League matches.

This offer works out to just £3.09 per game.

As one of the cheapest season tickets in the league, Wingate & Finchley are hoping to attract more members of the local community to Summers Lane to enjoy non-league football.

With a new manager at the helm for this season, it’s sure to be an interesting season. 

The offer is capped for the first 50 tickets sold and the deadline is August 7, one week before the campaign kicks off.  

Season tickets do not include entry to cup matches and tickets for those games must be bought separately. 

Head over to www.wingatefinchley.com/shop to buy your ticket now. 

