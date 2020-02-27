Squash: Former world number one gives Cumberland members lesson

Former squash world number one James Willstrop gave tuition to members at Cumberland LTC Archant

Former world number one James Willstrop gave a squash masterclass for Cumberland LTC members on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former squash world number one James Willstrop gave tuition to members at Cumberland LTC Former squash world number one James Willstrop gave tuition to members at Cumberland LTC

You may also want to watch:

Willstrop, currently ranked 16 in the world, gave 90 minutes of tuition to three different groups of team players, who are now looking forward to put the tactics learnt into practice.

Spokesperson Rosemary Cowley said: "There is a full diary of matches this week and for the rest of the season, for them to try out their newly gained knowledge.

"The event was considered a great success and future sessions will be arranged."