Squash: Former world number one gives Cumberland members lesson
PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 February 2020
Archant
Former world number one James Willstrop gave a squash masterclass for Cumberland LTC members on Saturday.
Willstrop, currently ranked 16 in the world, gave 90 minutes of tuition to three different groups of team players, who are now looking forward to put the tactics learnt into practice.
Spokesperson Rosemary Cowley said: "There is a full diary of matches this week and for the rest of the season, for them to try out their newly gained knowledge.
"The event was considered a great success and future sessions will be arranged."