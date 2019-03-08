White Hart Lane’s Tshikeva wins London title

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden & Haringey

White Hart Lane’s Jeamie Tshikeva is the new London Elite champion at super heavyweight.

The 25-year-old beat Repton rival Franklin Ignatius by split decision in hotly-contested final.

Both boxers fought with an orthodox stance and relied on throwing single jabs, though Tshikeva did mix it up at times with overhand rights.

Ignatius, meanwhile, had a point taken off for persistent holding after being warned by the referee.

Tshikeva now progresses to the national quarter-finals which are due to take place in Nottingham.

The 25-year-old is set to be joined at the quarter-finals by a trio of boxers from Haringey Police.

Amy Andrews at 57kg, Oriance Lungu at 64kg and Deayandra Allen at 69kg are all due to take part in the quarter-finals in Nottingham.

It looks set to be an exciting time for boxers from the Haringey area as they all look to see their quests for national glory through to the end.