West Ham's Cho So-Hyun joins rivals Tottenham

Published: 9:16 AM January 29, 2021

Birmingham City's Christie Murray and West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (left) battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull. - Credit: PA

West Ham United midfielder Cho So-Hyun has joined Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season with an option to make the loan permanent.

Cho joined West Ham in January, 2019 and has made 33 appearances to date, including scoring the decisive spot-kick in their 2019 FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win against Reading to take the team through to their first-ever final at Wembley.

Cho began her career at WK League side Suwon FMC before joining Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels in 2011, helping them to four WK League titles in six seasons.

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (left) and Durham's Mollie Lambert battle for the ball during the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday January 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

The midfielder moved on loan to INAC Kobe Leonessa in Japan in January, 2016 where she went on to make 27 appearances, as well as scoring a vital penalty to seal victory in the 2016 Empress’s Cup.

Cho returned to Red Angels for a second spell a year later before joining Avaldsnes IL in the Norwegian top-flight in February, 2018.

Cho featured 20 times in Toppserien, becoming the first female South Korea player to play in Norway.

The 32-year-old playmaker is one of South Korea’s most decorated women’s players and currently holds the record for most caps for the national team with 126, since making her debut in 2007.

She was named captain for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and led her country to the round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Subject to FA approval Cho will be eligible to play in our Barclays FA Women’s Super League match away at Chelsea this Sunday, 31 January.