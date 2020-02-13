Veras strikes gold for England at European Championships

Luan Veras celebrates his success in Budapest with England head technical coach Junior Lefevre Archant

Haringey's Luan Veras won gold for England at the European Karate Federation Under-21 Championships in Budapest.

Veras is the first England male cadet to win kumite gold in 10 years, helping the national team finish eighth in the medal table.

And that meant their best outcome since the 2013 event in Turkey, when they were second.

Brothers Liam and Luca Veras, Jack Gentili Walsh, Isaac Gibson, Lulu Brown, Keziah Daley Brown and Sam Mrabet have also been picked for England duty.

Veras Academy head coach Raphael Veras said: "They all have shown determination and dedication throughout the selection process and demonstrated abilities perfectly."

The Veras brothers are looking for sponsors to help support their trips after the family had to turn down Luan's chance to compete at the 2019 WKF Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Championships in Chile.