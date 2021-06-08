Uncertainty over Spurs' manager and Kane's future leaves fans in lurch

Opinion

In what can only be described as yet another week to forget for Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur supporters are furious at how the hunt for a new head coach is being handled.

Reports began to emerge that Antonio Conte was close to being unveiled as the new manager heading into the weekend. Within 24 hours of this news breaking the deal was called off.

The reason? Doubts over Conte’s demands combined with his stance on youth players, according to reports.

His name was only thrown into the mix following his surprise departure from Inter Milan, where he just secured the club's first Serie A title since 2010.

While his pedigree cannot be questioned, his profile does not resemble what Levy publicly claimed he was looking for. He would have been a shrewd appointment, however failure to get the deal over the line further highlights the problems at Spurs.

While negotiations were ongoing with Conte, Levy successfully negotiated a deal to hire former Juventus director of football Fabio Paratici. This would have reunited the pair who worked side-by-side for The Old Lady in Turin.

Regardless of the situation regarding Conte, Paratici was ready to join and instantly involved himself in the process of recruiting a new manager.

Following the manner in which Mauricio Pochettino was sacked, a return to the club would be a huge shock, but considering the Argentine's popularity in N17, Levy would swallow his pride in order to lift some pressure from his shoulders.

The disappointing managerial saga could hold more twists and turns before a resolution is actually found. This could result in devastating implications for the club.

Appointing a new manager now means that, due to Euro 2020, acquiring transfer targets will be difficult. Business will have to be concluded after the tournament in most cases, and this will have an effect on planning for next season.

The futures of those unsettled at the club, namely Harry Kane, are also difficult to predict without a manager or a project to factor in.

Levy has let the fans down yet again this window, and he’ll need to pull off a near miracle to get them back onside.