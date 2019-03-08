UCS pupils serve up table tennis success

University College School's Toby Crawour, Benjamin Barbarash, Aiden Pick, Tommy Lyons and Oskar Gershfield won the under-16 boys event (pic Stephen Pover) Stephen Pover

University College School pupils served up plenty of succeess at the Jack Petchey London Schools Team Championships at the Greenhouse Centre, Westminster.

University College School's Max Silverman, Carter Moran, George Cooper, Alex Shuckburgh, Robert Riechert and Ayan Hull-Jurkovic were runners-up in the under-13 boys event (pic Stephen Pover) University College School's Max Silverman, Carter Moran, George Cooper, Alex Shuckburgh, Robert Riechert and Ayan Hull-Jurkovic were runners-up in the under-13 boys event (pic Stephen Pover)

The event attracted 111 players from 13 schools in Camden, Islington, Lambeth, Westminster, Southwark, Wandsworth and Kensington & Chelsea, and UCS won the under-16 boys gold.

Tommy Lyons, Oskar Gershfield, Toby Crawour, Benjamin Barbarash and Aiden Pick combined for USC and Crawour said: "This was a good competition, Our toughest opponents were Ernest Bevin with several close games, so we were pleased to win."

They will now compete in the final at University of East London on January 11.

However, roles were reversed in the under-13 boys final as UCS pupils Max Silverman, Carter Moran, George Cooper, Alex Shuckburgh, Robert Riechert and Ayan Hull-Jurkovic were runners-up to Ernest Bevin.