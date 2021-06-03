North Middlesex captain Hughes is expecting Twickenham to be tough

Published: 10:30 AM June 3, 2021

J Warner of North Middlesex celebrates taking the wicket of E Bruce during North Middlesex CC (fielding) vs Richmond CC, Middlesex County League Cup Cricket at Park Road on 30th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

North Middlesex captain Joel Hughes expecting Twickenham to be a tough test in tricky conditions this weekend.

Hughes and his side are set to make the trip to Twickenham Green on Saturday as they look to continue their strong start to the Middlesex County Cricket Premier Division season.

They head into the clash on the back of a mixed weekend which saw them win in the league and National Cup but crash out of the Middlesex Cup.

“For sure, especially with the couple of recruits they’ve made for this season, and it’s not an easy wicket to bat on either so it’s going to be a hard game," he said.

“It also starts a run of some pretty tough games.”

It was a 55-run win over Richmond in the league where they were put in to bat first and managed a score of 191 before being bowled out with Evan Flowers (66) leading the charge.

T Francis in bowling action for North Middlesex during North Middlesex CC (fielding) vs Richmond CC, Middlesex County League Cup Cricket at Park Road on 30th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They responded by bowling out their opponents for 136 but lost to the same opposition the following day by 114 runs in the Middlesex Cup.

They bounced back with a 88 run victory over Finchley in the National Cup on Bank Holiday Monday.

“You want to win all three and it’s a bit disappointing being knocked out of the Middlesex Cup so early on, but we would have taken two wins out of three.

“The league is the most important one, it’s nice to get another win, Richmond have always been a strong team that was good.”

The skipper was full of praise for Flowers and Warner as they inspired the team to victory in the league.

“I think on a difficult wicket that Evan innings was particularly impressive, when he attacked, he really went after the bowlers and went for sixes.

“It was not easy to play attacking on that wicket and he played a very sensible game, and he’s a good enough player to hit those sixes, and that 66 was worth a lot more in those conditions.

“Jem is a quality bowler, lovely for him to get a few wickets for the club, and he’s been committed for the last couple of years and he’s taking his opportunity now.”



