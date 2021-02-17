Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Young Tottenham Hotspur star Esther Morgan called into Welsh training camp

Josh Bunting

Published: 8:45 AM February 17, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Young Tottenham Hotspur star Esther Morgan has been brought into the Welsh training camp over the international break.  

Wales don't have any games over the break so are using their time in a training camp and Morgan has replaced Manchester United's Chloe Williams in the squad.  

Morgan has captained Wales’ Under-19 side after successfully negotiating her way through the various youth levels and now has the chance to show what she is capable of on the senior stage.  

The 18-year-old received a first senior call-up to the national team back in November but didn't feature in the 3-0 victory over Belarus.  

Morgan was also involved in the Spurs first-team squad also back in November as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Bristol City away from home.  

Spurs duo Josie Green and Anna Filbey who is currently on-loan at Celtic were selected in the initial squad for the camp that will run from the 15th to the 20th.  

It is the first time Wales have met together since the departure of Jayne Ludlow as national team manager.  

An interim coaching group, led by FAW Technical Director David Adams, will take charge of the squad as the recruitment process for a new manager progresses.  

Adams will be assisted by Cymru Men’s U18s manager Matty Jones and the recently retired Cymru centurion Loren Dykes for the duration of the camp. 

The week will be the start of preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, which is due to start in September. 

