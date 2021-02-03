Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tottenham Hotspur Women confirm two rearranged fixtures

Josh Bunting

Published: 3:00 PM February 3, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the fina

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Two of Tottenham Hotspur's Women's Super League fixtures have been rearranged the club have confirmed. 

The Everton fixture that was postponed last month due to a frozen pitch will now be played at the Hive on Sunday, February 28 with a 2pm kick off time. 

The last time Spurs met the Toffees in the Women's Super League was on the September, 13 as Everton claimed the points with a goal from Izzy Christiansen 

Meanwhile the fixture against Reading away from home has been moved from Wednesday, March 14 and will now take place three days earlier on Sunday, March 14 at the Madejski Stadium. 

The match will kick off at 12.30pm the last time the sides clashed was on the 7th of November as it ended all square in a 1-1 draw with Ashleigh Neville cancelling out a Brooke Chaplen strike to earn a point for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham are in action next on Saturday (February 6th) away at Aston Villa as Rehanne Skinner’s sit 7th in the table. 

Both games will be broadcast live on the FA Player.

Tottenham Hotspur
Women's Football

