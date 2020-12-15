Alex Morgan inspires Tottenham Women win over Villa
Tottenham Women saw their second win under new head coach, Rehanne Skinner, when they played Aston Villa Women, at the Hive on Sunday.
Their 3-1 win came with a penalty, scored by Alex Morgan, inside the first 15 minutes of the game.
Defender, Kerys Harrop, explained the positive team performance, as she captained the home side for the first time: “It probably wasn’t our finest display but sometimes, you have to win ugly.
“Sometimes chances are few and far between, so you have to take them.”
The away side managed to get a goal back in the 24th minute, scored by midfielder, Nadine Hanssen.
Spurs went into half time with a lead, after an own goal from Villa defender, Caroline Siems, to make it 2-1.
Harrop described the impact that new coach, Skinner, has had on the side, who have now moved to eighth in the Women’s Super League (WSL): “She’s got that experience at international level and set the standards really high.”
“She is really organised and prepares us well for every game.”
Going into the second half, striker Rosella Ayane managed to get Tottenham’s third goal of the game and extend their league.
The visiting side did have some shots in the final quarter of the game, but they didn’t do enough to close the lead.
Harrop explained how beneficial Morgan has been to the Spurs team.
“Seeing Alex Morgan on the team sheet probably creates an unconscious negativity," she said.
The loss leaves Aston Villa 11th in the league, ahead of their game against West Ham United Women, on Sunday.
Tottenham travel to the Kingsmeadow Stadium to play Chelsea Women on Sunday, where they will hope to continue on their on their recent winning streak.