Tottenham Hotspur confirm departure of 11 players at end of contracts

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that eleven players will be leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts.

Spurs who finished eighth in the Women's Super League have confirmed that Rianna Dean, Alanna Kennedy, Gemma Davison, Anna Filbey, Hannah Godfrey, Lucia Leon, Aurora Mikalsen, Chloe Peplow, Lucy Quinn, Siri Worm and Elisha Sulola will all be leaving the club this summer.

Head Coach Rehanne Skinner said: "It has been a challenging season for everybody, not least due to the pandemic, and I cannot fault the effort, commitment and attitude all the players have shown to get us into the position we have reached both in the league and FA Cup.

“We have had to make some difficult decisions and it is never easy saying goodbye to players.

"They are fantastic people who have been exceptional to work with. I would like to thank all the players who are departing for their efforts and we will always be here to support them with anything we can do in the next stage of their careers.

"We are on a journey and every player who has been part of it so far has made a tremendous contribution to where we are now as a club.”

Dean departs after three seasons in east London scoring 10 goals in 37 appearances across two seasons in the WSL and she was also a crucial figure in helping Spurs get promoted in 2018-19.

Dean netted 14 goals in the Championship as Spurs won promotion to the WSL for the first time in their history.

The 22-year-old played 16 times in 2020-21 in the league but failed to hit the net but she did register an assist in the 1-1 draw with Reading setting up Ashleigh Neville.

Australian International Kennedy joined the club at the start of the 2020-21 season making 23 appearances in the process and impressed during her time at the club as she found the net on three occasions including a stunning free-kick against Manchester United that was voted as the goal of the season.

NWSL club Racing Louisville have acquired her rights but it's unclear if she will go back to the USA to play her football.

Kennedy was part of the Australia squad that made it to the quarter-finals at the 2016 Olympics.

Davison who has won the WSL on four occasions departs after two seasons in a spell that saw the former England international score twice in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Lucia Leon is the longest serving player to depart the Lilywhites signing back in 2013 when Spurs were competing in the National League.

Overall she made 21 appearances in the WSL before spending the last three months of the 2020-21 season on loan at Spanish club Madrid CFF.

Leon scored once for Spurs in the 2020-21 season in the 6-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.

Peplow who signed from fellow WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019 went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions during the clubs first season in the top flight but only made three in 2020-21 due to suffering a long term ankle injury.

The midfielder returned in time for the two final games of the season against Chelsea and the 1-0 final day win over Birmingham City.

Former Birmingham City star Quinn leaves after two seasons and 44 appearances in 2020-21 she scored once in the league that was in the 1-0 away win at London rivals West Ham United.

She also scored against West Ham in Spurs debut season in the top flight in front of 25,000 fans at the London Stadium.

Goalkeeper Mikalsen failed to nail down a starting spot after joining from Manchester United playing number two behind Rebecca Spencer and since linking up with the club in July 2020 made just five appearances her last being in the 0-0 draw with Reading in March.

Netherlands international Worm leaves after making 29 appearances in all competitions since joining from Everton in 2019.

In that time she found the net four times including two in the WSL in 2020-21 and one of those will be remembered for quite sometime after her stunning free-kick against Bristol City away from home in a 2-2 draw.

Sulola leaves after a spell on loan at Charlton Athletic last season and the Spurs youth academy product made just five senior appearances for the club.