All about Yves: How was Bissouma's first Spurs start?

Opinion

Yves Bissouma was given his first start and his first 90 minutes in Tottenham’s uninspiring 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Antonio Conte put the Mali international midfielder into the starting XI after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out with a head injury from Sunday's win at Nottingham Forest.

Of course, a verdict on a player cannot be imposed after a single performance, but this was a slog of a game in which the pairing with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg often struggled to get the ball moving forward.

Highly-rated, yet injury-ravaged, Oliver Skipp watched from the bench as Spurs ceded control despite a half-time lead.

Højbjerg appeared the most likely to be substituted despite giving by far the better performance. On the stroke of half time a Declan Rice challenge seemed to take his knee and ankle and he came on for the second half looking off the pace, and going to ground almost instantly. To the frustration of West Ham fans the game was delayed but he ultimately continued, but with a change of boots.

A minute later, neither Bissouma nor Højbjerg tracked the run of Tomas Soucek, who found an equaliser after Thilo Kehrer’s own goal.

The Conte Way

Bissouma, a £30 million signing, impressed for Brighton last season, in particular during visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his all-action style. He is a supremely talented player.

But the Conte Way is something that needs learning and requires discipline. The midfield pair play deep and hold a steady line, and he will need to learn the moments to drive forward.

Against West Ham, Bissouma played a lot of sideways and backwards passes, and even as confidence grew he was begging for options ahead of him.

He will need to show more movement as well, giving the option of a return after a simple pass.

Part of the role requires dropping in to allow the defence to progress, and Bissouma did allow Ben Davies to get forward at times in the second half.

A rare foray forward after an hour saw him play an intelligent ball down the line for Davies to deliver a cross.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and West Ham United manager David Moyes - Credit: PA/John Walton

Temperament

After 20 minutes, Bissouma clipped Jared Bowen's ankle – a complete accident. The foul was the wrong decision from the ref but by slamming the ball away Bissouma bought himself an unnecessary yellow card. For more than 70 minutes the threat of a red loomed.

Early in the second half he had to apologise to an opponent after a foul was given when he nipped in with studs showing, and from then on there were challenges he retreated from – notably on the Hammers' new star, Lucas Paquéta.

Goal threat

Bissouma scored three goals in 112 appearances for Brighton, including one against Spurs in the FA Cup, and whatever his role, he will be hoping to improve that hit rate. There was not a sniff of a chance against West Ham.

Højbjerg and Skippy

Højbjerg has yet to convince many Spurs fans, even if Real Madrid are allegedly admirers, but he knows his role. This was far from his best game, especially the weirdness in the first ten minutes of the second half, when the lead was lost.

Many hope Skipp will bring the midfield to life, whenever he can return fully fit.

Concentration

Early on, Saïd Benrahma got on the wrong side of Bissouma, giving Jared Bowen a shooting opportunity.

And having lost the lead, sloppy control led to a shooting opportunity for Saïd Benrahma, and was followed by a loose header a minute later.

These are not disastrous moments, and every player has them, but reducing them will be part of earning a place.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (right) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna - Credit: PA/John Walton



