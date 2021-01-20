Spurs defender Godfrey delighted with win over West Ham

Published: 9:46 AM January 20, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Hannah Godfrey (left) and West Ham United's Martha Thomas battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Women travelled to Victoria Road where they managed to keep a 1-0 lead against West Ham United Women.

Defender Hannah Godfrey explained her delight with the teams results: “Credit to the whole team, we defended from the front and take that into next week.”

“We all just worked for each other, we all wanted to put the tackle in and work hard…it was a team performance.”

The goal for Spurs came in the 35th minute from striker, Lucy Quinn, after some nice play in the opposition box.

They managed to keep a clean sheet and stop West Ham converting any of their nine shots on target, into goals.

You may also want to watch:

“Keeping clean sheets, it’s as big as winning. We knew, having scored only one goal, we had to keep that clean sheet,” Godfrey explained.

Spurs manager, Rehanne Skinner, echoed Godfrey’s positivity after the win: “The players are putting in the work on the pitch. Ultimately, the hard work is paying off.”

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“West Ham made it really difficult for us…but the commitment in and around the box, you can’t fault.”

The win was Tottenham’s third in a row, which is a record for them, since being promoted to the Women’s Super League.

Skinner acknowledged that there are still things to be worked on but was happy that they managed to get the win, after the Christmas break and some cancelled games: “It was a test at times…we have managed to get the result out of it, which is massive.”

“There were good spells and we just have to make them more consistent.”

Godfrey described how the win was proof of the improvement in the team: “As a back line, especially, we are so proud of ourselves…I think it’s massively deserved.”

The loss leaves West Ham 10th in the league, as they prepare for their FA WSL Cup quarter final fixture against Durham Women, during the week.

The win takes the visitors up to seventh in the league, in time for their next game, where they host Everton Women at the weekend.