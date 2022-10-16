'We found a solution': Conte's midfield dilemma

Opinion

A dominating Spurs side finally over came a strong Everton defence to win 2-0 and put them level on points with Manchester City on Saturday night.

Harry Kane will have to accept that he's going to be overshadowed by Erling Haaland this season, but he's having a fabulous few months for a famously slow starter.

He has 400 Spurs appearances and, having scored in five Premier League games in a row, he is rapidly closing in on Jimmy Greaves' club record.

Everton would pay good money for a fraction of their ability up front. Both Deamarai Gray and Amadou Onana spurned very good chances.

They do, however, have the best defensive record around and they put in a stout showing for the first hour.

Spurs came out of the blocks strong and controlled possession. And they threatened a breakthrough, Son Heung-Min and Ivan Perisic, in particular, causing the veteran captain Seamus Coleman problems down the left.

But early in the second half came a change of shape, Richarlison going off injured and Antonio Conte opting to replace him with midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Just before the hour mark, Jordan Pickford spilled a shot and was adjudged to have brought Kane down in the box.

There may have been minimal contact, but the keeper will know he should not have thrown himself in his England teammate's path.

Kane's record from the spot has not been perfect of late, but he dispatched the chance well.

The game was won when Kane found Rodrigo Bentancur down the line and he spotted an unmarked Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box. The Dane showed composure to bring the ball back onto his right foot and his shot got a kind deflection.

Pickford made fine saves throughout, but Tottenham persevered and have now made their best top-flight start since the 1960s.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Everton - Credit: PA/Andrew Matthews

The midfield

“We had an injury in the game with Richarlison and for sure this situation could create something negative in the team," said Antonio Conte. "Instead we found a solution with Bissouma, three midfielders and Son and Kane, only two strikers."

Spurs' midfielders are both playing well and benefit when they have someone beside them.

Some fans think Conte should start with a 3-5-2 more often, yet he seems happy to have the option available to him.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will never win over everyone - he somehow carries a lack of glamour - but he is hugely effective. He is a physical presence, but also a fine passer and likes to get forward.

Rodrigo Bentancur has begun playing with a real swagger. There's a cockiness on the ball that endears him to fans - for me, reminiscent of Rafael Ferdinand van der Vaart.

Conte said after the game that the decision to bring Bissouma on was in part because Lucas Moura is not fully fit.

"His impact was really positive," he said. "He understands now he's at a top club and the pressure is very different."

He also praised Bryan Gil as an option: "He's young, a prospect and improving. But we needed a player that is more prepared and also strong physically."

It may be exciting to see English, South Korean and Brazilian stars line up in a attack, but if a lack of control in midfield means chances are not being created, it is for nothing. Conte knows this better than any of us.

Perisic

The manager must love having Ivan Perisic on the pitch when Spurs are dominating possession. He's desperate to play high up and stretch the defence.

He's also a leader up there, pointing instructions and directing play. You could see him developing into a coach under the Italian.

Conte

Speaking of the boss, the manager is noticeably calmer than in the early days. His players have learnt his system so he doesn't need to direct ever single movement.

Having said that, as the first half progressed without a breakthrough, it was clear most of the joy was coming for Perisic and Son down the left, and was pleading with Eric Dier to spread it that way more quickly.

The fans have fallen for him, and he had some affection words for them after the game: "When they sing our names, it makes us proud."

Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min battle for the ball - Credit: PA/Andrew Matthews

Son

The south Korean looks happier than he did at the start of the season - applauding his teammates, giving instructions in the press, making runs along the line. And a happy Son makes for a happy Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison left the pitch injured - Credit: PA/Andrew Matthews

Richarlison

The Brazilian looked dejected as he went off injured in the second half with a calf injury. The manager said he will certainly be out for the game at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Lots of these players will be very conscious that the World Cup is just around the corner.