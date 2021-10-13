Spurs win feels inevitable with takeover and Bruce talks at Newcastle

Opinion

Published: 10:07 AM October 13, 2021

With the massive takeover at Newcastle United dominating football headlines over the past week, the build-up to this game will be welcome at Tottenham Hotspur.

Unlike the fixtures over the past few weeks, not much has been made of Spurs’ results, or the future of Nuno Espírito Santo ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Steve Bruce’s future remains increasingly doomed as reports suggest he has already managed his last game for the Magpies.

Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James' Park following the announcement that The Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle has been approved - Credit: PA

Considering all those things happening in the background at Newcastle, a Spurs win feels inevitable.

However, we know how it goes with the lilywhites when everything is pointing to a comfortable victory.

Heung-Min Son inspired the side to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa ahead of the international break and the form of Harry Kane suggests the South Korean international will be heavily relied on again.

The England striker managed only a mere 10 touches against Hungary at Wembley – the fewest touches of all the outfield players.

While his talent and quality is unquestionable, it is no secret that the talisman is struggling, something we’re not accustomed to seeing from the goal scorer.

Some have decided to reach the conclusion that Kane’s downing tools and since Jose Mourinho got sacked, he hasn’t been the same.

Thanks to the international break, Spurs could be without Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Davinson Sanchez who all travelled to play for their countries.

This will likely mean we see more of the squad be given a chance to express themselves and stake their claim for a place in the starting XI.

One man who will benefit from the problems caused by the international break is Tanguy Ndombele.

With Lo Celso a doubt to play, it is time for the Frenchman to step up and provide the extra bit of quality Spurs are desperately crying out for in midfield.

A number of Spurs stars were away on international duty.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had reason to celebrate after helping Denmark secure their place at Qatar 2022 with a 1-0 victory over Austria.

England captain Harry Kane was left frustrated as the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at Wembley.

In the Asian section of World Cup qualifying, Heung-Min Son opened the scoring for South Korea in what turned out to be a 1-1 draw in Iran.