Top four still possible despite woeful record for Tottenham Hotspur

Published: 8:36 AM April 8, 2021

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey and Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite the failure to hold on to the lead at St James’ Park, Tottenham Hotspur remain in contention for Champions League football as the race for top four intensifies.

Following Chelsea’s shock defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the game against Newcastle United was an opportunity to leapfrog their city rivals. In what has been a difficult campaign for Spurs since going top early on in the season, it is remarkable that top four remains a realistic possibility.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw made it a staggering 15 points dropped from winning positions for Jose Mourinho’s men in the Premier League this season. It is a stat that raises eyebrows due to Mourinho sides typically reputable for being defensively astute with strong mentality.

In the post-match interview, it was put to Mourinho and he simply replied, “same coach, different players”. The suggestion that the players were to blame caused controversy in the headlines and reports began to emerge that players in the dressing room were growing tired of the public criticism.

To rub salt into the wounds of Tottenham fans worldwide, the late equaliser was scored by Arsenal loanee Joe Willock. The opener was scored by Joelinton - who has now scored as many goals against Spurs, as all the other Premier League teams combined.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane shoots during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture date: Sunday April 4, 2021. - Credit: PA

The quickfire double from Harry Kane wasn’t enough for the three points, just further demonstrating why rumours of an exit will begin to gain traction as we approach the Summer Transfer Window.

With a League Cup Final against Manchester City, his instinctive finishing and neat link-up will be relied on heavily if Spurs are to lift a trophy this season.

Finishing in the top four will be imperative for Daniel Levy, with failure to do so having potentially damaging consequences on preparation for next season. Retaining the services of top players and financing moves to improve the current squad – especially in the heart of defence – will be almost impossible without Champions League football in this financial climate.

Pressure on Jose Mourinho in the coming few weeks will be at it its highest since joining, as he looks to end the trophy drought and compete with the likes of West Ham United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton in the league.