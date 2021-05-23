Tottenham boss Mason dedicated win to Simon Bamber and his family

Published: 8:20 PM May 23, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ryan Mason dedicated Tottenham Hotspur's victory at Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season to Simon Bamber and his family.

The club was rocked by the sudden passing of Simon, a member of our Spurs family for nearly 20 years, the news sadly reported on Saturday.

“First of all, it’s important for me to say that the football club lost someone very special in Simon Bamber, so I think it’s right we dedicate that win to him and his family,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan after our 4-2 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Trailing 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining, we turned it around thanks to Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale, the Welsh star’s goals on 87 and 96 minutes lifting us above Arsenal and back into the European places for next term.

Earlier, Harry Kane volleyed home (41 minutes) either side of two penalties from Jamie Vardy (18, 52).

At 2-1, Leicester were in the Champions League next season, but it all changed in those final 15 minutes.

“It’s a really big win for us,” added Ryan. “Look, we came here to win the game after Wednesday’s disappointment. It’s massive.

“Of course, we want to be in Europe. We want to be in the Champions League. That’s not happened and we’re very disappointed with that. For our fans, we don’t want to finish below Arsenal. It’s important we won, we’re in Europe, we’ve got the European Conference, we’ll respect it and hopefully next season will be successful.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

“The players on the pitch ran, they fought together, even in difficult moments, and I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to represent the club in the position I’ve been in, and it was important today, it was an important game for us and for them. I just thought our quality and our energy won it for us in the end.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s goal, his 23rd of the season, and assist for Bale to make it 3-2, his 14th, secured a personal double of the Premier League’s Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.