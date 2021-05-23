Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Tottenham boss Mason dedicated win to Simon Bamber and his family

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:20 PM May 23, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the P

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Ryan Mason dedicated Tottenham Hotspur's victory at Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League season to Simon Bamber and his family.

The club was rocked by the sudden passing of Simon, a member of our Spurs family for nearly 20 years, the news sadly reported on Saturday.

“First of all, it’s important for me to say that the football club lost someone very special in Simon Bamber, so I think it’s right we dedicate that win to him and his family,” said Interim Head Coach Ryan after our 4-2 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Trailing 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining, we turned it around thanks to Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal and a late double from Gareth Bale, the Welsh star’s goals on 87 and 96 minutes lifting us above Arsenal and back into the European places for next term.

Earlier, Harry Kane volleyed home (41 minutes) either side of two penalties from Jamie Vardy (18, 52).

You may also want to watch:

At 2-1, Leicester were in the Champions League next season, but it all changed in those final 15 minutes.

“It’s a really big win for us,” added Ryan. “Look, we came here to win the game after Wednesday’s disappointment. It’s massive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tales of Bob Dylan, Camden, Crouch End and Dave
  2. 2 Fencing up at Primrose Hill to curb antisocial behaviour
  3. 3 Seeing the wood for the trees in a Muswell Hill garden
  1. 4 Tottenham boss Mason dedicated win to Simon Bamber and his family
  2. 5 Obituary: 'Remarkable' Rotarian and Finchley Road optometrist
  3. 6 Arsenal 'must do much better' says Arteta
  4. 7 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  5. 8 How sustainable is Hampstead's great bakery boom?
  6. 9 Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double
  7. 10 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker

“Of course, we want to be in Europe. We want to be in the Champions League. That’s not happened and we’re very disappointed with that. For our fans, we don’t want to finish below Arsenal. It’s important we won, we’re in Europe, we’ve got the European Conference, we’ll respect it and hopefully next season will be successful.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Pr

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

“The players on the pitch ran, they fought together, even in difficult moments, and I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to represent the club in the position I’ve been in, and it was important today, it was an important game for us and for them. I just thought our quality and our energy won it for us in the end.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s goal, his 23rd of the season, and assist for Bale to make it 3-2, his 14th, secured a personal double of the Premier League’s Golden Boot and Playmaker awards.

Tottenham Hotspur
Football
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Isokon Flats

Heritage

How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The unveiling in Oriel Place by some of those involved in the project

Planning and Development

'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Supermarket chain Sainsbury's is looking to take over the Hampstead High Street unit formerly occupied by Gap

Retail

New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus