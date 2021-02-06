Tottenham suffer disappointing loss to Aston Villa

Published: 8:58 PM February 6, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon in the Women's Super League as they slumped to two consecutive defeats in the division.

Marcus Bignot's side fashioned out the first opening of the game when Jodie Hutton drove down the left before attempting to play in Diana Silva but the ball was cut out by Shelina Zadorsky.

Villa took the lead with a magnificent strike from Mana Iwabuchi as she picked the ball up outside the area and fizzed an effort into the top corner beyond Aurora Mikalsen.

Tottenham thought they had an equaliser when Kit Graham played a dangerous ball into the path of Angela Addison who tried to chip the ball over Lisa Weiss but fired wide.

Iwabuchi then tried her luck from range once again as she shifted the ball quickly onto her right foot before shooting straight at Mikalsen in the visitors goal.

You may also want to watch:

Weiss than came to Villa's rescue as Elisha N'Dow failed to clear a cross as Graham was lurking but the keeper was out quickly to claim the loose ball.

In what was a tight first half it was Spurs who had the final chance when Graham and Rianna Dean linked up before the ball found Alanna Kennedy who's header was well saved by Weiss in the Villa goal.

Spurs then made a double change at the break with Rosella Ayane and Jessica Naz coming on for Addison and Dean.

On the hour mark Mikalsen was then fortunate to escape with a yellow card as the Portugese international Silva was played in on goal before being taken down by the keeper just outside the box.

The free-kick then resulted in nothing as it sailed wide before Rehanne Skinner thought it was time to make another change with Lucy Quinn replacing Gemma Davison.

It was a second half that had very little chances with both teams scrapping with one another in midfield in what was a very tight affair

Villa were then able to hand a debut to Freya Gregory with just less than ten minutes left as she replaced Hutton who never stopped running.

It was Spurs who had the final chance of the game with Cho So-hyun when she got into a good position in the box to get a shot away but she fired over the top when she should have hit the target.

The result moved Villa up two places above West Ham and Brighton & Hove Albion as Spurs stay seventh on 12 points.

Tottenham Hotspur: Mikalsen, Zadorsky, Harrop, Davison (Quinn 61), Dean (Ayane 46), Cho, Percival, Addison (Naz 46), Graham, Kennedy, McManus.

Unused subs: Martin, Green, Worm, E.Morgan.