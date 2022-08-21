Opinion
'Perisic and Richarlison make their cases for Tottenham starts'
Despite strong opposition from a well-organised and talented Wolves team, a 1-0 home win put Spurs at the top of the table with seven points from three games.
It was only a brief return to the top, with an impressive Arsenal continuing their perfect start to the season.
Spurs had to work for their points on Saturday. Wolves had the better of the first half, dominating the midfield, with a three overwhelming the two of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Wolves’ best chance came towards half time, impressive new signing Matheus Nunes materialising between defenders but only able to glance his header wide.
At the other end, Son directed the ball out to Perisic, and his cross found Kane, who forced a save with a lofted header.
Spurs found a way back in from the start of the second half.
A Kane header onto the bar showed promise and it was his head that found the breakthrough following a Son corner and a Perisic flick on.
There is coherence to Wolves, who fielded a team with seven Portuguese players, but they lack the cutting edge up top and, ultimately, Kane was the difference.
Ivan
The arrival of someone with Ivan Perisic's class is an indicator of where Spurs are. Here he made his first start, coming in at right wing-back for Ryan Sessegnon.
His hunger for the ball and desire to get forward has made him an instant favourite with fans. But he's not yet fully on the same wavelength as his teammates.
The interplay with Ben Davies - playing as the centre back on the left but with licence to push forward - improved as the team improved in the second half, but throughout the first Perisic was turning to make runs inside and outside the defence, and growing frustrated when no ball was played through. It took Eric Dier to make best use of his runs, with a weighted ball over the top.
When Perisic does get the ball, he is desperate to get to the byline to get the ball across.
He earned an assist for a flicked header into the perfect spot for an alert Kane.
Richarlison
Speaking of fan favourites, Richarlison has not had that many minutes so far, but the Brazilian's chaos brings things to life in the last third. He can be frustrating but he has on his side unpredictability, and he can wriggle into space when it doesn't seem possible.
Late in the match he nearly tested the keeper with that most under-utilised of skills - the toe poke.
Deki and Sonny
Kane's leadership and goals mean that if Richarlison wants more starts, he'll need to displace with Dejan Kulusevski or Son Heng-Min.
It is the Swede who has form on his side. Every time he receives the ball he looks like he can make things happen, fully aware of the players around him and the space to be exploited.
Often staying out wide on the right, he has developed a good understanding with wing-back Emerson Royal.
Son, meanwhile, has looked off colour all season. He still has moments, of course, and defences will get complacent at their peril. But he seems a little off the pace and his touch is letting him down more than you might expect.
Benching a player is a complex decision, and only the manager can judge it, knowing the people involved, but if Richarlison is to get a Premier League start soon, it may be at the expense of the South Korean.
Sanchez in for Cuti
With the imperious Cristian Romero out injured for at least a couple of games, Spurs will face a real test at the back.
An important block after five minutes showed his replacement, Davinson Sanchez, means business.
The team did miss Romero's quality of distribution and ability to carry the ball forward. Those assets were replaced by a bit of punting.
Sanchez was also stretched at times, but a rock-solid header to defuse danger at the far post was essential.