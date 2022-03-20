A swaggering, smiling Spurs put three past West Ham

Opinion

Tottenham dominated West Ham in a confident and energetic 3-1 win on Sunday.

From the start, the Spurs strike force looked liked they could break a tired Hammers and the crowd was certainly up for it.

Nine minutes in, Harry Kane got to the touchline and put the ball across for Son in the middle. The South Korean missed but the knee of Kurt Zouma was there to put it away for an own goal.

The huge cheer from the crowd would have been even louder had they known it was the roundly-booed defender who scored, not the striker.

Minutes later, great work by Reguílon presented a glorious chance for Son, who could only find the post.

But outstanding work by Rodrigo Bentancur found Kane in the middle, and world-class control and pass put through Son, who this time made no mistake.

After 25 minutes it was comfortable, until, that is, Craig Dawson headed on a corner and Said Benrahma found time and space to score well past Hugo Lloris.

The second half started well with chances for Spurs, with Kane nearly finding Doherty at the far post and Son putting the striker through against the keeper.

Tensions were rising, with pitch invaders at both ends interrupting a prolonged argument between the two sets of players.

Spurs were largely in control, but unable to the finish to make it comfortable, and Antonio squandered a golden opportunity, placing a volley over the bar.

The Spurs chances kept coming, with perhaps the best for Kane after the ball was played through with a cute dink by Hojbjerg. The striker's touch failed him and his chip was over hit.

This being Spurs, the stage was set for a nervy ending, a corner pinballing back and forth until Lloris could fall on the ball.

But for all the clever breaks, it was a Lloris punt onto the head of Kane that fed Son to finish to make it three.

Tottenham Hotspur celebrate the opening goal in the game against West Ham - Credit: PA/Nick Potts

"Best player in the world?"

The England striker is in the form of his life, arguably challenging for the "best player in the world" slot recently vacated by the Ronessi duopoly. The control and pass for Son's goal were at a level achievable by very few players on a consistent basis.

Happy feet

You know players are happy when the flicks come out. Kulusevski's appearance against Southampton was slow and nervous but in almost every game since then he has seemed at ease. A flicked volley here was indicative of the joy he's found playing alongside Kane and Son.

Dejan Kulusevski during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: PA

West Ham matter right now

The game is clearly a derby but its fair to say it's always mattered that little bit more to the Hammers. Well, with West Ham fielding some top-class players and riding high in the league, this is exactly the type of game Spurs should be up for. And they were.

Rodrigo Bentancur has the lot

Work rate, flair, reading of the game. He has the feel of a player in control, but also of one who could progress into something really special. At 26, this is the time to do it. An opponent today, Declan Rice, might be an example to look to.

Swagger

For much of the game Spurs played with a swagger, like they had a greater cushion than the single goal - Romero winning battles at the back and playing ones-twos with Hojbjerg, the strikers and wing-backs playing in triangles next to the opposition box - but it's worthless without the win. This time, they got away with it.