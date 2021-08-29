Spurs 1 Watford 0: Son, Dier, Kane and top of the league

Opinion

Published: 4:04 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM August 29, 2021

Spurs went top of the Premier League after three games with a 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Harry Kane was back in the starting line-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but in truth the home side struggled to carve out good chances in the first half.

It took a free kick from Heung-Min Son, which swept into the far corner, everyone expecting a touch on the way, including keeper Backmann.

Much of the game was messy, but a solid defence meant Spurs never really looked in danger of losing their lead.

Is Son still underrated?

Son has no shortage of fans, in the UK and in his home country of South Korea, yet in a super-charged transfer window his name is never mentioned.

In July the striker signed a new, four-year contract with seemingly minimal fuss. The twitching wallets of Man City, PSG, Real Madrid et al seem to have no interest.

Son is intelligent, hard working and ruthless, and while his first-half goal here had an element of luck, the quality of delivery meant it was always dangerous.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli plays the ball - Credit: PA/Mike Egerton

Where should Dele play?

For all that Dele has been playing his way back into the team, he still looks a little lost.

The deeper role may be something he grows into, but he's not looking comfortable with it yet.

There's a lot of good will for Dele, and it would be a great shame if Spurs lose him, but it remains a puzzle for Nuno to solve.

Need more goals

Spurs have one of the best goal scorers in the world, as well as Son, Lucas, Alli Bergijn - with Gil and Sessegnon in the wings - yet goals have been in short supply.

Three games, three goals - that has to be in the tactics

Against Watford there were shots, but not too many clear chances. Had Kane latched on to a Lucas cross near the end, things would have been a lot more comfortable.

"Top of the league" won't last without becoming more ruthless.

How good is Eric Dier?

On his day, the former England star is a rock, confidently marshalling all around him at the centre of defence.

When it's not his day he's half a yard off, playing in the wrong decade.

This was one of his good days, alongside the also-solid Davinson Sanchez, albeit against a lacklustre attack.

The noise!

The slow, drawn-out "Come on you Spurs" sometimes has a sense of desperation, but this season it is deafening.

The loudest moment, goal aside, was for Harry Kane's name on the team sheet.

Despite the transfer debacle, and claims he's burned bridges, a lot of fans wouldn't begrudge him getting his move after these years of service. But for now he's still one of their own.