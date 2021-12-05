Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Spurs 3 Norwich 0: Is Lucas Moura north London's best striker?

André Langlois

Published: 4:02 PM December 5, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring a wonder goal against Norwich

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring a wonder goal against Norwich - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The last time I covered a Spurs v Norwich game, Tottenham went out of the cup, Eric Dier went into the crowd, and the nation went into lockdown.

What we got on Sunday (December 5) was a routine win, taking Spurs into fifth place, above Arsenal and within touching distance of West Ham. 

The opening goal on 10 minutes was a thing of beauty. Some one-twos around the edge of the box, a bit of trickery and a turn from Lucas Moura and he spanked it into the top corner.

Throughout, Norwich had the ball and created half chances, notably when Adam Idah put the ball wide from a scuffed Teemu Pukki shot.

The Spurs nerves were calmed when Davinson Sanchez poached a goal from a corner, spanking it in at close range.

Heung-Min Son made it three, creating a yard in the box before firing past the keeper.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the sideline for the Norwich game 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the sideline for the Norwich game - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Lucas Moura superstar

He has been making the runs and showing glimpses all season, but the Brazilian striker produced a piece of magic here. Tidy passing, a tap past a player, a spin and a piledriver. The 29-year-old has 35 caps for Brazil, but there are signs he has found another gear. There's an expectation when he gets the ball. Who's the first striker on Conte's team sheet?

Oliver Skipp gets better every week

I must admit, I was slow to the Skippy party, but I'm now signed up to Team Skipster. Interceptions, driving forward, sliding tackles, always giving an option for the man with the ball. There are lots of rough edges but there is plenty to work with. At 21, he's performing beyond his years.

Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp battle for the ball 

Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp battle for the ball - Credit: PA/Adam Davy

Kane and the Christmas sales

He is till contributing to the team, and he's a hugely intelligent player, but his value must be plummeting week by week. There will still be offers, but the asking price will never be so high again.

This game saw tame efforts and a lob over keeper Tim Krul that you would expect him to score.

Another chance for Sess

Illness meant Emerson Royal missed out, with Japhet Tanganga coming in, and when Sergio Reguilón went off injured after 22 minutes, Ryan Sessegnon was presented with another chance to make his mark, having been sent off in the embarrassing loss to Mura in Europe. But time and time again his final ball was found lacking. 

When Tanganga went off in the second half, another full-back was given a chance. Matt Doherty's Spurs career has not happened yet, after his eye-catching performances for Wolves. How much time does he have? 

The wing backs are integral to Conte's system and if Tanganga, Sessegnon and Doherty (and Royal for that matter) don't impress, he's going to be shopping around.

Can I have my ball back?

Throughout the game, Norwich had more possession of the ball, which may be part of Conte's style but at home against a relegation contender it should be a concern. I'd expect to see the stats changing before next season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the sideline for the Norwich game 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the sideline for the Norwich game - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

