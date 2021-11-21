Spurs defeat Leeds but Conte system is a work in progress

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte gives Harry Kane instructions in the early stages of the game against Leeds United - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

There were boos before half time in Antonio Conte's first home league game, but Tottenham turned it around to find a 2-1 win against Leeds United.

The manager's plan hasn't entirely got through to the players yet and the fans were showing their impatience before Spurs took hold of the game on Sunday (November 21).

Just before half time, Jack Harrison wriggled free to put a low cross in for Dan James to tap home. The lead was no more than Leeds deserved.

The first half was characterised by pointing and instructions from Conte, while Leeds pressed and created chances.

The first ray of hope came in the second half's first move, with Moura putting Kane through, only for Meslier to block onto the post.

Spurs grew as the second half went on, with Davies and Tanganga pulling wider, allowing the wing backs to add more going forward.

An equaliser came from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, sweeping home after Lucas Moura pulled it back inside the box.

The home team took the lead with Sergio Reguilón jumping on the rebound after a Dier free kick came off the woodwork.

By the end Leeds were pushing men forward, leaving gaps at the back but the Spurs couldn't create the security of a third.

Antonio Conte knew how important this win was, conducting the crowd to raise the volume in the stadium.

1. The Conte system is a work in progress

Both Reguilón and Son were being told where to stand in the first half, but they were the ones picked out only because they were nearest to the dugout. Leeds' pressing game exploited players' uncertainty.

2. Need to control the midfield

Time and again in the first half Leeds won possession or leapt onto a loose ball and played their way easily into the box. Hojbjerg and Winks, or whoever plays there, need more support.

3. That defence

The three or five at the back (depending how you see it) needs refining. The big difference in the second half was the centre three sitting wider, allowing the wing backs to push up. But this leaves gaps and you can still see uncertainty among the players.

4. Harry Kane

He's looking sharper, dropping deep and finding forward-thinking passes. But, and it's a big "but", he's not finding and creating those chances.

5. Conte's half-time team talk

There was a tactical change at half time but there must have been a bit of geeing up of the players from Conte, as he did with the crowd in the closing minutes.