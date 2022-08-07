'Conte's flying wing-backs start the Spurs season on a high'

Opinion

Wing-backs are the key for Antonio Conte, but with the summer's reinforcements itching to get off the bench, it was two of last season's lesser lights who played starring roles in the season's opening 4-1 win against Southampton.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were subdued, both unable to take their chances. Dejan Kulusevski put in an exceptional performance in the second half, but it was Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon who drove the team forward after going a goal behind.

Neither looked entirely convincing last season, and with Ivan Perišić, Djed Spence, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón and even Luca Moura in the running for the two spots, it was an act of faith to go with Royal and Sessegnon.

In the early minutes Spurs threatened to break but Southampton dominated possession and when Ward-Prowse's volley found its way in, it wasn't a total surprise.

Despite a frustrated crowd, Spurs stuck to the game plan and the momentum stayed with them for the remaining 80 minutes.

In Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl's words: "It felt like the opponent switched into another gear and we couldn't follow."

It was Sessegnon who headed in for the opener, coming in from wide to make contact with a Kulusevski's cross.

The lead came form the head of Eric Dier, Son whipping a low ball in and the centre-back stooping to glance it beyond Bazunu.

Spurs started the second half strongly, with Sessegnon putting it it in the back of the net, only to be called back for offside.

Further chances followed for Royal and Sessegnon, and it was the former who put the ball across for Salisu to put it in his own net.

The energetic Royal then earned an assist, feeding Kulusevski, who placed it in the bottom corner.

From there Spurs were coasting, although Son spurning a one-on-one and Kane fluffing an audacious halfway line lob highlighted their lethargy.

But if Spurs are putting in four without their star strikers firing, it bodes well for the season.

Ryan Sessegnon

Following all the promise at Fulham, Sessegnon has struggled to find the pace at Spurs, but Conte is showing faith in him and it might just be paying off.

The 22-year-old Englishman made early breaks to the byline and on 15 minutes his cross looked destined for Royal's head, only for Salisu to nick it away.

Sessegnon earned his first Premier League goal for Spurs with an assured header from a perfect Kulusevski cross.

On another day he would have kept himself onside before putting the ball in the back of the net at the start of the second half.

And on another day he might have had a hat-trick, had he struck first time when fed by the outstanding Kulusevski, rather than giving former Spurs full-back Kyle Walker-Peters the chance to tackle.

After the match, Conte highlighted the work done with Sessegnon, especially on fitness, as well as the importance of experience in the dressing room.

"I think its very important we sign a player like Ivan Perisic because he (Sessegnon) can see a way to learn. Ivan is a top player."

Emerson Royal

Since his arrival, Royal has been industrious, finding space out on the right, but often lacking in final product. There have been signs of that changing and this was one of his best performances.

The 23-year-old was pumped from the start, enjoying the skirmishes with Moussa Djenepo, puffing his chest when emerging victorious over the winger's stepovers.

For the third goal, Royal took the ball from an opponent in his own half before driving down the middle at pace through the defence. He made a clever run to the byline and pulled it into a dangerous area, where Mohammed Salisu got his feet wrong for a disastrous own goal.

Royal's has developed a good understanding with Kulusevski and the pass for the fourth goal was a prime example of the improvement in his decision making.

Even an attempted overhead kick did not look impossible.

Dejan Kulusevski

The Swede, still only 22, now has six goals and nine assists in 19 Premier League games.

Against Saints, he was exceptional in the second half, receiving the ball turning to find space, picking passes to create chances for his teammates, and pulling off an outrageous control and turn to leave the defender behind.

Even in the first half, it was his pinpoint cross which found Sessegnon's head to get Spurs back in the game.

For the goal he found space, opened up his body and pinged the ball around a defender into the far corner. Exquisite.

Ivan Perišić

He may be 33, but Ivan Perišić is not at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium simply to pass on sage advice, he wants wins on the pitch and silverware.

The Croatian demanded the ball as soon as he came on, and put a couple of deep crosses from the byline.

With Tottenham in four competitions and five substitutions available, he will get game time but the competition for starts will be stiff.