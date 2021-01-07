Tottenham confirm the signings of Kennedy and Zadorsky

Published: 1:12 PM January 7, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Alanna Kennedy (right) and Aston Villa's Ramona Petzelberger battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive, Barnet. Picture date: Sunday December 13, 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur Women have confirmed the signings of Australian international Alanna Kennedy and Canadian international defender Shelina Zadorsky on permanent transfers until the end of the season.

Kennedy had spent the first half of the campaign at Spurs on loan from Orlando Pride but has now committed her future permanently to Rehanne Skinner's side.

The 25 year old has been one of the standout performers for Spurs this season as they sit 8th in the Women's Super League table with her combative battling style of play.

She has made 12 appearances for the club to date making nine of those in the league with the Lilywhites winning their last two games before the winter break.

Speaking to the club website after penning the deal Kennedy explained: "I’m so excited and happy to be here.

“When I signed there was always the potential for me to stay longer and when the decision had to be made, I didn’t feel ready to end my time here.

“As a team we’re moving in an upward direction and starting to show what we are capable of.

"I believe in our goals and want to help the team fulfil our potential this season.

“We have more to build on and more to give in this league. We want to lift the Club to where we think it should be and finish in the top half of the table.

"I’m looking forward to getting back out onto the pitch with Tottenham this year.”

Kennedy's rights to play in the USA were bought by Racing Louisville in November during the NWSL expansion draft and this might have played a part in her decison to stay in London for the rest of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has also played for Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.

Zadorsky like Kennedy has penned a deal until the end of the season she also signed for the club from Orlando Pride and spent the first half of the campaign on loan.

She has made 11 appearances for Spurs this season and on signing permanently said: "It was an easy decision to make.

“I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season, we have so much potential as a team and I am excited to be part of the journey.

“As a group, moving up the table and giving our fans something to be proud of are our main goals.

“Personally, I also want to ensure we build a solid defence and keep more clean sheets.

“It’s a new chapter for the Club, our confidence is high and our aim is to push on from here.”

At international level Zadorsky has won 66 caps for Canada and won a bronze medal with her country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.