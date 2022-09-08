Richarlison: Champions League debut brace and immediate fan favourite

Opinion

Brazilian striker Richarlison marked his Uefa Champions League debut with headed goals to give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 win against Olympique de Marseille.

It was a game in which Spurs struggled to take control, the visitors dominating possession before the break.

Marseille went down to 10 men early in the second half, when Chancel Mbembe brought down Heung-Min Son and was ajudged to be the last man.

Even then chances were difficult to come by and the feeling in the stadium was that time was slipping away.

But manager Antonio Conte had kept faith with summer signing Richarlison, at the expense of Dejan Kulusevski, and it paid off, with goals in the 76th and 81st minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison scores his sides second goal against Marseille - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Industry and a pest

Fans appreciate a trier. That will fade if it becomes apparent ability is lacking, but that is not going to be an issue with Richarlison.

Every moment on the pitch he is harrying defenders, finding space and looking for teammates.

His opponents hate playing against him, as do opposing fans (Spurs supporters have been there).

He is always looking to agitate. In the first half hear an unnecessary little push on the roundly-booed former Gooner Matteo Guendouzi, after the ball was long gone, just reminded the player he was there and that he wouldn't get a moment's peace.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison battles with Marseille’s Eric Bailly - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Flair and understanding

Another thing fans appreciate is a player who looks like they enjoy football.

The keepie-uppies against Forest were partly to wind the defenders up, partly because Richarilson was enjoying football, and party because Richarlison was enjoying winding defenders up.

He likes running at players and finding a turn into space, and goals will come that way.

This game featured a wild salmon leap on the edge of the box to a hooked Ivan Perisic cross which would have been one of the greatest headers of all time if it had found the net (it didn't come close, but still...) and a flying kick attempt at an impossible bit of control, right at the death.

Marseille dominated possession in the first half, leaving Spurs looking for opportunities on the break. In the three-man strike force with Kane and Son, Richarlison seems to have been drilled to stun the ball, laying it off with the outside of the foot while spinning the other way. It did not pay off, but a good understanding is developing with those around him.

When Spurs have controlled possession he is beginning to sense when to come short and when to looked for balls pinged beyond the lines.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison is tackled by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Strikers and goals

Strikers often get praised for the work they do when not scoring, but when it comes down to it, they are all really focussed on one thing (ask Son right now).

The opening goal came from a delicious cross from Perisic, with Richarlison finding space between defenders to head through the keeper.

Minutes later it was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg crossing for Richarlison to improvise a backwards header.

More goals will come from a striker who had a one-in-three record at Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison scores his sides second goal against Marseille - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Friends and family

The tears on the final whistle were in part down to fulfilling a Champions League dream, but partly because he has settled in at Spurs.

The club's social channels feature videos of a smiling Richy larking about with compatriots Emerson Royal and Lucas Moura.

Richarlison celebrates his second goal against Marseille with teammates - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Ivan

A word too for Perisic, who is relishing his time in north London and whose experience has been invaluable in this unbeaten start to the season.

He talks to his teammates on the pitch and in this game also gave a few words of "encouragement" to the ball boy early on to get the game moving more quickly. The lad certainly listened.

Perisic is alert to the movement around him, something demonstrated by a ball lifted down the line, knowing Kane would make the run, and throw-in towards the byline for the moving Richarlison to win a corner.

The cross for the opening goal is just one example of the wing-back's deadly delivery.