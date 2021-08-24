'Adama Traore could be the man Spurs need – if he improves his finishing'

Opinion

Published: 12:20 PM August 24, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur made it two wins from their opening two fixtures, as they edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away from home.

In his first game back at the Molineux, Nuno Espírito Santo may have felt his side were slightly lucky to make the trip back with all three points based on the balance of play.

Dele Alli’s first-half penalty was all that separated the sides after ninety minutes, which the Englishman won after being brought down by the keeper.

While the encounter was by no means the most enjoyable of a very interesting game week, one man who would have appreciated the afternoon was Adama Traore.

Playing on the right, his speed and strength caused the Spurs backline all sorts of problems. Having such a direct style of play has meant the Spaniard has lots of admirers, with Nuno reportedly one.

The Portuguese still needs additions to his squad, having worked with Adama at Wolves, he’ll know exactly what he’s getting out of the winger.

One aspect he’ll have to work on is his finishing, he has already missed a few big chances this season. With such a heavy reliance on Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Nuno will be looking for another outlet to share the goals.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is substituted for Harry Kane during the Premier League match at Molineux - Credit: PA

Heading into the season, there were many worrying signs for the Lilywhites, with fans convinced it would be a long season. However, having picked up six points from the opening two games, fans will be relieved, and the optimism will begin to rise.

Sunday’s fixture saw the long-awaited return of Harry Kane, his first appearance of the season, following the reports of his desire to leave.

The striker came on in the second half and the general reception was positive, suggesting Spurs fans still want to keep him, as chants of “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” was heard from the crowd.

Ahead of a home game against newly promoted Watford, it will be interesting to see if any further bids come in for Harry Kane and if he does start on the weekend.

Nuno will be pleased by his managerial start at Tottenham, easing pressure on himself, another win and he could build some momentum heading into the three consecutive London derbies.

Wolves' Marcal and Dele Alli battle for the ball at Molineux - Credit: PA



