Top four in sight: Tottenham's Son and Kane sink Leicester City

Opinion

After a couple of slip-ups in April, Tottenham reasserted their claim to a top-four slot finish with a 3-1 win over Leicester City.

A raucous crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday witnessed an opening five minutes as on the front first as has been seen this season. Heung-Min Son seemed to be everywhere.

But Leicester grew into it, with Patson Daka's shot tipped onto the post by Hugo Lloris. Minutes later, Cristian Romero had to be sharp to divert a ball flashed across the box by Marc Albrighton

Spurs hung on and the game swung back. The goal came after 22 minutes when Harry Kane headed in a Son corner. Simple as that.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores against Leicester City - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The striker should have had another after half an hour, when a sloppy pass back put him through one on one, only for Kasper Schmeichel to block.

Although Spurs dominated, the game was in the balance for a long period.

Lucas Moura, who had struggled to get hold of the ball, was withdrawn after 55 minutes, and on came Dejan Kulusevski to complete the regular front three.

The second goal, after 60 minutes, was built on two fearless Romero tackles, a Kulusevski pick-out and a Son finish.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores against Leicester - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

A Son stunner into the top left corner meant the points were in the bag.

There was still time for a Kelechi Iheanacho goal, which Lloris will be disappointed he did not keep out, but the win was vital to keep the pressure on Arsenal as the North London Derby approaches on May 12.

'Cuti'

Spurs have a history of Argentinian greats, and Cristian "Cuti" Romero is already looking like one of them. It's rare that you see a defender who is so comfortable stepping forward with the ball, yet so relishes a strong tackle. And in this match there was tackle after tackle after tackle.

Almost no one else in the league would pull off the successive tackles that led to Tottenham's second goal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero and Leicester City's Patson Daka - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Who would be Ryan Sessegnon?

I've had some "interesting" managers in my time, but how do you do your job when the gaffer is yards away, bent over so that his face is at crotch level while he points to the exact blade of grass on which you should be standing?

Sessegnon had his moments and ate up the space on the left. A mean cross on 45 minutes could have found the net off Lucas Moura's head.

But he's not there yet, and it will be Conte's judgement as to whether he has time to develop into what the team needs.

Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon and Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

It's tough being dropped

Early in the season, when all around him were struggling for form, Lucas Moura was the standout striker, but Dejan Kulusevski has won and cemented the spot alongside the league's most deadly strike partnership.

The Swede came on for Moura after 55 minutes and his were the assists for the second and third goals, and he brought life to the proceedings for the last half hour.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski against Leicester City - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Heung-Min Son

Kulusevski may have got the assist for the third goal but it was all about Son, finding the top corner with a world-class finish.

Having fun

This Spurs team have struggled at times in recent games, but in this stadium, when they smell blood, they relish it - whether it's a bit of trickery from Kulusevski to get down the line, Kane's outrageous yet effective whipped passes, or Romero's assurance that it's never really a 50:50.