FA Cup exit at Middlesbrough was 'typical Tottenham'

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (centre) and team-mates look dejected after Middlesbrough's Josh Coburn (not pictured) scores their winning goal in the FA Cup - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the FA Cup in typical fashion, following a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough after extra time in the fifth round.

Josh Coburn the substitute took his chance in fine fashion to send his side through to the quarter-finals and claim another big scalp.

For Spurs, their contrasting form continued, with seven of their 13 matches in 2022 now ending in a defeat.

Since their surprise 3-2 victory in dramatic fashion against Manchester City, they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Burnley, deflating the momentum they had built.

Following that performance, Antonio Conte raised eyebrows over his future in his press conference, questioning his own ability at turning around the fortunes at the club.

It looked as if that evoked the reaction he desired from his players as they bounced back to sweep Leeds United away 4-0 on the weekend.

However, Tuesday night’s shock exit takes the Lilywhites and Conte back to square one, confirming yet another trophyless season.

After the defeat, Conte explained: “When you play this type of game, you have to be very good from the start. We had the chances to score and to kill the game, but we didn’t take them.”

In regular time, the opportunities were limited, with Isaiah Jones appearing Middlesbrough's most dangerous threat, trying Hugo Lloris late on after a quick burst.

After escaping his marker from a corner, Howson missed a header, and Son Heung-min had a chance to win it for Spurs in stoppage time, but headed straight at the keeper, which forced the game into extra time.

Middlesbrough appeared to have more energy in extra time and Marcus Tavernier produced a low save from Lloris before Joe Lumley was forced into saving a clever Son flick.

As it now means a 14th season for Spurs without silverware, the objective for this season becomes solely finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

The future of Harry Kane remains uncertain for as long as the Lilywhites look uncompetitive when it comes to challenging for the major honours.

An opportunity to make a statement comes in the form of hosting Everton ot the weekend, before their huge clash away to Manchester United in a crucial fixture in the race for top four.

