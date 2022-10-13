Remember them? Are Spurs' strike force back on song?

Opinion

When Harry Kane and Son Heung Min are really firing it can be absolutely breathless, and after cheekily taking the early lead, Eintracht Frankfurt did not know what hit them on Wednesday (October 12).

This 3-2 home win in the Champions League will go some way to dispelling the disquiet that has grown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recently months.

The Daichi Kamada goal derived from a heavy touch from Eric Dier, who has been so solid on the whole this season.

Frankfurt's confidence ballooned but Spurs responded quickly, literally.

Kane fed the pelting Son through the middle. The South Korean gathered it in and slotted home.

Spurs went ahead through a penalty, VAR overturning the referee's decision, with footage clearly showing the striker being fouled in the box.

Kane took the spot kick well. Had he skied it, as he did with his second late in the game, momentum might have shifted.

As it was, Spurs were hungry and the third came with Son spanking in a volley from Hojbjerg's lifted cross.

Tottenham started the second half as they finished the first, pressing well and looking deadly on the break.

And an hour in it was all but over. Son had a heavy touch but battled for the ball, drawing a foul from Lucas Neo, who has already been booked and walks.

A slightly nervy end was created when, in the 87th minutes, Alidou was able to head into the net unchallenged from a corner.

But as Frankfurt pushed up, space opened at the back and a chaotic period of attacking was largely driven by Bryan Gil.

Had Kane converted his second penalty, the four-goal win, with two each for the superstars, would have been a suitable result for an often-scintillating performance.

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt - Credit: PA/Zac Goodwin

The England striker is both scoring and continuing his growth as a creator.

He knows Son's runs so well that it takes only a glance to pick him out. The assist for the first was relatively straight forward but at other times he is hooking the ball across the pitch.

After half an hour he take a leaf out of Son's book, showing his pace down the line and, with his left, whipping a ball behind the line like nobody else but Kevin De Bruyne.

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min equalises for Spurs against Eintracht Frankfurt - Credit: PA/Zac Goodwin

"The hat-trick was never in doubt."

You might say this about Haaland these days, but with Sonny in this mood it feels that way too.

He doesn't get it, of course, but it is a thrilling performance – unstoppable for much of the first half.

From the moment he scored his first, he senses he has the legs on every other player on the pitch.

At one point he is charging through the middle, laying off for Kane, who feeds Ryan Sessegnon. Son points to where he wants it, having continued his run, and the wing-back follows instructions to create a shooting chance.

There are moments when he is motoring along the line, the defenders stationary and helpless if the ball is played through.

Richarlison

Richarlison rides a challenge from Evan N'Dicka in the Spurs win over Eintracht Frankfurt - Credit: PA/Zac Goodwin

Sorry Richy, but there are going to be days when Harry and Sonny steal every photon of limelight.

That's not to say he didn't have a good game, with his customary hard work, nice touches and harrying of defenders.

Early in the game he out-jumps Frankfurt keeper Trapp. The header goes wide, and a foul may have been given, but the keeper is rattled.

Early in the second half he's using his strength, pace and power to get around the defender and put a perfect ball across the box. It takes an outstanding save to deny Sessegnon

Richarlison likes receiving the ball, pulling off flicks and drawing the foul. No slouch before, Brazil manager Bachi will be delighted to see him learning from Kane.

The red card derives from his winning the ball in the right-back position.

He's substituted after an hour for Skipp, but he has done his reputation no harm.

Bryan Gil

Tottenham Hotspur's Bryan Gil wins a penalty after a foul from Eintracht Frankfurt's Hrvoje Smolcic - Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

There is a late cameo for the 21-year-old Spaniard, and it looks like his moment has finally come when he is fed through on the break – but instead he loses control of the ball. He makes amends by gaining the ball back and drawing a foul in the box, only for Kane to sky the penalty.

There is another chance to come (nearly), with Kane crossing for an unmarked Bryan. Unfortunately, his much-remarked-upon stature means he cannot get his head to it.

To be fair, he put every bit of effort he possibly could into this brief appearance, helping Tottenham see out the win.